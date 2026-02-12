Cardiologist says ‘total cholesterol is not the number that matters’; shares 6 markers that predict heart disease risk

For most people, total cholesterol is the headline number to watch on their blood test reports, but does that single figure truly reveal your risk of heart disease? While it offers a broad overview, experts say it doesn’t tell the full story. Cardiovascular risk is driven by specific types of cholesterol particles and lipoproteins - some of which are far more predictive of plaque build-up and future heart events than total cholesterol alone. Understanding these deeper markers can provide a clearer, more accurate picture of your heart health. Read more to find out the cholesterol numbers that truly matter! (Twitter/PsychiatristCNS)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, emphasises that simply checking your total cholesterol is not enough to assess true cardiovascular risk.

He highlights that a deeper look at specific lipid markers provides a far more accurate picture of heart health - and shares the cholesterol measures that matter most. In an Instagram video shared on February 12, the cardiologist highlights, “Most people focus on total cholesterol. That’s not the number that matters. Here’s what you should actually know about your lipid panel.”