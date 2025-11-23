Longevity doctor reveals plaque buildup in arteries can be reversed; shares 4 steps to remove it in 12 months

If you’ve always assumed that once plaque settles into your arteries it’s there for good, you’re not alone - it’s a belief many people hold. But emerging insights suggest the opposite: with the right strategy, plaque can actually be reduced, lowering the long-term risk of heart disease and heart attacks. Focusing on arterial health isn’t just preventative; it can be transformative for your overall wellbeing. Arterial plaque can be reversed using a targeted approach!(Pixabay)

Dr Vassily Eliopoulos - a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Longevity Health, widely known as Dr Vass - explains that, contrary to popular belief, arterial plaque buildup can in fact be reversed with a targeted approach.

In an Instagram video posted on July 25, the longevity specialist stresses the importance of identifying the root cause for your plaque formation - and outlines targeted ways to reverse it.

Cause of most heart attacks

Dr Vass notes that many cardiologists rarely clarify that most heart attacks aren’t actually triggered by artery-blocking calcium deposits - and that, in many cases, they can be reversed without stents or surgery.

He explains, “Most heart attacks happen from soft plaque that rupture, not arteries blocked by calcium buildup. You can have a normal stress test and still be at high risk. Surgery or stenting can fix the immediate symptom and can be life-saving when needed, but they do not fix the underlying disease process.”

The longevity expert stresses that preventing heart attacks begins with understanding their underlying cause and actively working to reverse plaque buildup.

How to reverse plaque buildup?

Dr Vass emphasizes, “New data (and the right testing) show that arterial plaque can be reduced, when you treat the root causes: inflammation, oxidative stress, and metabolic dysfunction. The key isn’t just lowering LDL. It’s reducing ApoB, calming vascular inflammation, optimising nitric oxide, and actually seeing what kind of plaque is forming: soft, calcified, or unstable.” He outlines four steps to identify the root cause:

1. Precision testing

ApoB - measures true lipid particle load.

High sensitivity CRP with Lp-PLA2 - Shows inflammation markers that fuel plaque formation.

CCTA scan with Cleerly analysis - Identifies the type of plaque and where it is forming.

2. Targeted nutrition

Dr Vass advises adopting a Mediterranean-style diet rich in polyphenols, omega-3s, and fibre, while cutting out added sugars and ultra-processed foods that contribute to endothelial damage.

3. Therapeutic support

Niacin and berberine - Can help in lowering ApoB and LPA

Peptides like BPC157 and MOD C - May help reduce vascular inflammation and potentially improve mitochondrial function.

IV nutrients like glutathione and arginine - Can help improve nitric oxide and vascular health.

4. Daily habits that move the needle

Walking for five to 10 minutes after every meal.

Zone 2 cardio at least three times a week.

Prioritising at least seven and a half hours of sleep every night to lower cortisol and CRP.

The longevity doctor stresses, “Plaque doesn't reverse in weeks, but it's possible to obtain measurable results in six to 12 months using a targeted approach. This isn’t magic, it’s science, consistency, and a precision approach that can change the outcome without a scalpel.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.