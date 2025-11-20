Fortis cardiologist explains why heart attacks, strokes happen early morning most of the time: ‘Between 4:00 am and…’

Heart attacks and strokes are major medical emergencies, and without timely medical attention, they can lead to serious complications or even fatalities. It is important to be aware of the risk factors and timing, so that vulnerable groups with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions and other health issues can take necessary precautions. Heart attacks show up in the morning more. (Picture credit: Freepik)

So, is there any particular time when heart attacks and strokes happen most? Many may think it's random, but it's actually more often not. To know when these emergencies may show up, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Director Cardiology, Fortis Faridabad, who revealed that early morning is the time when most heart attacks/ strokes happen.

He explained the causes, "The early-morning vulnerability is rooted in the body’s circadian rhythm, the internal biological clock that regulates hormonal activity, blood pressure, and cardiovascular function.”

At what time may heart attacks and strokes happen?

Heart attacks and strokes occur early in the morning. The cardiologist mentioned the time and said, “Heart attacks and strokes are significantly more common in the morning between 4:00 am and 8:00 am.”

Signs of heart attack and stroke

Recognise these signs to seek timely medical help.(Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT)

Heart attacks and strokes can be life-threatening. Identifying the early signs can be life-saving. Dr Kumar shared these signs and symptoms you should be aware of, especially in the morning or if you have a pre-existing heart condition. By spotting them earlier, you stand a chance for quick medical help, timely treatment and recovery.

Here are the signs the cardiologist revealed for both heart attack and stroke:

1. Heart attack

Chest heaviness, pressure

Pain radiating to the arm or jaw,

Sudden shortness of breath

Unusual sweating

Unexplained fatigue upon waking

2. Stroke

Facial drooping

Arm weakness

Slurred speech

3 main reasons why heart attacks and strokes happen early in the morning

The association of heart attacks and strokes with morning time is not random but actually is due to some natural physiological changes, which may be risky to those with pre-existing cardiovascular health conditions.

The cardiologist listed three reasons why they may occur in the morning:

1. Hormonal surge

Pre-waking hours see surge of cortisol and catecholamines to help the body transition from deep sleep to wakefulness.

The surge raises blood pressure and heart rate, which can stress the cardiovascular system.

People with heart diseases are more vulnerable.

Morning blood pressure medications are recommended to reduce the early morning hormonal surge.

2. Tendency for blood clots

Blood clots during this time.

Early morning's elevated cortisol levels stimulate the production of plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1), an enzyme that decreases the body's natural ability to break down clots.

When clot breakdown slows, the chances of a blockage forming in a coronary or cerebral artery rise, increasing the risk of both heart attacks and strokes.

3. Overnight dehydration

Several hours without fluids can make blood slightly thicker, slowing circulation.

Thicker blood increases blood clot formation.

Lastly, the cardiologist cautioned that all these factors are especially relevant for someone with existing plaque buildup, making the early-morning window very risky.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.