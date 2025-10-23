Neurologist shares the 3S that silently increase your stroke risk

Stroke ranks as one of the top causes of global death and long-term disability. It's overwhelmingly pervasive in nature, as according to the World Stroke Organisation, 100 million people around the world experience stroke. And devastatingly, almost half of the people who have strokes die. Stroke is affected by 3S.(Picture credit: Freepik)

But those who survive face severe physical difficulties, extending to mobility, eating, speech and language, emotions and thought processes. Stroke is a major public health concern, as the World Stroke Organisation brought to attention the economic impact of stroke, which adds up to 0.66% of Global GDP, and the total cost of stroke is estimated to reach US$1 trillion by 2030. For the uninformed, a stroke happens when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted, causing brain cells to die because of a lack of oxygen.

A Lancet Neurology study from September 2024 highlighted a problematic trend of a global surge in stroke cases. Over the past three decades, stroke cases have gone up by 70 per cent. But strokes are preventable. As per the World Stroke Organisation's data, 90 per cent of all strokes are linked to modifiable factors.

HT Lifestyle, to learn more about these modifiable factors, reached out to a neurologist who uncovered the 3S responsible for stroke risks.

Dr Darshan Doshi, consultant, neurology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared with us that salt, stress and screen time are the common factors behind strokes.

1. Salt

You may have heard the phrase ‘salt for taste’ in most of the recipes to flavour the dish. This makes one be overly generous with seaoning with salt. But this affinity for taste may be leaving a mark on your brain. Dr Darshan Doshi said, “High dietary sodium is one of the most prominent modifiable risk factors for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.”

The neurologist instead highly recommended looking for healthier salt substitues that contain potassium chloride instead of sodium chloride.

He shared what WHO alerted, “The World Health Organization emphasizes that global sodium consumption often exceeds recommended limits (≤2000 mg/day), driving hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”

2. Screen time

Everything is at fingertips these days, from work to entertainment. Doomscrolling may set off giddy laughs, but your brain may be suffering silently.

As per the neurologist, screen time is an independent stroke risk. “Excessive screen time, typically more than 3 hours per day, is now emerging as an independent stroke risk factor.” Independent stroke risk means that screen time by its own raises the likelihood of stroke, irrespective of other factors like diet or exercise.

Getting glued to screens also make you inactive, setting off a chain reaction, like a domino effect. “Screen-driven sedentary behavior also correlates with reduced fitness and greater insulin resistance, both critical stroke predictors.”

3. Stress

While stress is a natural biological response to any perceived threat, triggering fight or flight response, chronic stress, which is being constantly under pressure poses a big threat to the brain. With life always moving at a relentless pace, everything seems urgent, leaving little time to actually relax. Over time, this strain may affect your blood vessels and incrase stroke risks.

Describing about how stress play a role in triggering strokes, the neurologist said, "Psychological and emotional stress substantially increase both acute and long-term stroke risk. Stress provokes sympathetic activation, endothelial dysfunction, platelet aggregation, and metabolic dysregulation—factors that collectively facilitate atherothrombosis and therefore stroke.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.