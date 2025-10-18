Russian cardiologist reveals whether cold showers cause strokes and heart disease: ‘Early mornings are when…’

Cold showers have gained popularity in the past few years for their several health benefits. From improved circulation to improving skin's appearance, and increased focus and mental clarity, these are a few popular advantages of taking a cold shower. Early morning hours are when blood pressure and clotting activity naturally rise, which is why strokes and heart attacks are more common then. (Freepik)

Also Read | Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist warns how overindulging in sweets speeds your ageing, causes wrinkles

Do cold showers cause stroke?

However, recently, a video of a Norwegian cardiologist went viral for claiming that cold morning showers cause 74 percent of strokes in young men. But according to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist, a native of Russia who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, and heart transplantation, it is not true.

In an October 18 Instagram video, the cardiologist explained the truth about cold showers and strokes, with facts. Sharing the video, Dr Yaranov wrote, “Cold showers cause strokes? Let’s talk facts. I’ve seen this one making the rounds — a Norwegian cardiologist supposedly found that 'cold morning showers' cause 74% of strokes in young men. Sounds dramatic. It’s also… not true.”

Here’s what is real

Explaining what causes strokes and whether there's any relation with cold showers, Dr Yaranov pointed out these 3 facts:

• According to the Russian cardiologist, early morning hours (6–9 AM) are when blood pressure and clotting activity naturally rise, which is why strokes and heart attacks are more common then.

• “Sudden cold exposure can cause a reflex spike in blood pressure and heart rate, especially in people with hypertension, vascular disease, or poor cardiovascular conditioning,” he explained.

• But for most healthy people, cold showers don’t tear vessels. That’s not how strokes work, he noted.

The real takeaway

Lastly, Dr Yaranov warned that you don’t have to fear cold water; instead, respect your cardiovascular system. He suggested, “If you’re over 40, have high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease — maybe skip the ice-bucket challenges at 7 AM until your doctor clears it. Science > Fear. Education > Virality.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.