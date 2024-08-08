Sunil Chhetri recommends cold showers as replacement for coffee: Are they actually that good for you?

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri recently became viral for one of his interviews. The star footballer spoke about his habit of taking cold showers with The Lallantop. In the interview, Sunil Chhetri can be seen speaking about the importance of taking cold showers even in the chilling winters of Delhi. He pointed out that the recovery of the body happens faster with cold showers, and also helps in weight loss. He added that cold showers can freshen us up instantly – it's a healthy replacement for morning coffee. In the interview, Sunil Chhetri can be seen speaking about the importance of taking cold showers even in the chilling winters of Delhi.(Instagram/@chetri_sunil11, Unsplash)

Commenting on this, in an interview with HT Lifstyle, Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Cold showers are often touted for their various health benefits, but when considering their use during the monsoon season in India, several factors come into play.”

Benefits of taking cold showers:

Improved circulation: Cold showers can stimulate blood flow, which may help improve circulation. This can be particularly beneficial in a humid climate where blood flow can sometimes feel sluggish.

Immune system boost: Regular exposure to cold water can potentially enhance the immune system. This might help in reducing the frequency of common infections, which can be more prevalent during the monsoon season.

Skin health: Cold water can help close pores and reduce skin inflammation, which can be beneficial in a humid environment where skin issues might arise more frequently.

Mood enhancement: Cold showers can stimulate the production of endorphins, which might help improve mood and combat the monsoon blues.

Considerations to be aware of:

Risk of respiratory infections: Sudden exposure to cold water might increase the risk of respiratory infections, especially if one's immune system is compromised.

Joint pain and muscle stiffness: For those with arthritis or other joint issues, cold showers can sometimes exacerbate symptoms, leading to increased pain and stiffness.

Heart conditions: Individuals with heart conditions should exercise caution, as the shock from cold water can increase heart rate and blood pressure.

“Keep cold showers brief to minimise any potential negative effects. Pay attention to how your body responds and adjust accordingly. Overall, while cold showers can offer some health benefits, it's essential to consider individual health conditions and the specific climatic context of the monsoon season in India,” added Dr Dr Rituja Ugalmugle.