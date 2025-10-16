Max Hospital cardiologist says everyone over 30 should get these heart tests before it’s too late: Lipid profile to….

Your heart works tirelessly every day, yet many people skip check-ups, thinking they're fine. The truth is, heart problems can develop quietly, sometimes without warning, until it's too late. Dr Naveen Bhamri, Cardiologist with 21 years of experience at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, shares in his Instagram post the important tests everyone should get before it's too late. (Also read: Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience says ‘poor sleep is even worse than alcohol’; shares 3 simple tips to fix it ) Dr. Naveen urges early heart screening tests for those over 30(Freepik)

Can heart problems be detected early

"Most heart attacks don't come with a warning. But what if you could see it coming? There are simple tests that can catch the risk early, before it's too late. Yet most people don't even know they exist," wrote Dr Naveen in his Instagram caption, highlighting the importance of early heart screening.

"Which tests can we get done? These are the tests that should be done as part of early screening," explains Dr Naveen. "Early screening ideally should be done, especially after the age of 30, to catch potential risks before they become serious problems."

Which tests should you get after 30

He further elaborates, “For example, your lipid profile, which includes lipoproteins that I frequently discuss. In addition, your ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure, and echocardiography are crucial. These are the types of tests everyone should consider at this age to monitor heart health.”

Dr Naveen emphasises the importance of regular heart screenings, especially after age 30, to prevent complications. (Google Gemini)

"Getting these tests done is essential. If your results come back normal, you can schedule the next set of tests after three years, and then repeat them every two years thereafter," Dr Naveen advises, stressing that regular check-ups can make a significant difference in preventing heart-related complications.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.