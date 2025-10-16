Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience says ‘poor sleep is even worse than alcohol’; shares 3 simple tips to fix it

Many of us underestimate the power of a good night's sleep, thinking it only affects our energy levels. From regulating memory and learning to maintaining emotional health, adequate rest is essential for mental performance. Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, shares in his September 21 Instagram post how sleep affects your mind and simple ways to improve it. (Also read: Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares ‘secret to staying calm’ when life gets stressful: ‘Strong minds train…’) Neurosurgeon Dr Prashant Katakol stresses that proper sleep is vital for brain function, affecting memory, mood, and overall well-being. (Freepik)

Why is sleep more important than you think

"Do you know what happens in your body after alcohol? A full night's sleep is like a complete recharge for your brain and body," says Dr Prashant. "Without proper sleep, your body and mind don't get fully restored."

"Quality sleep enhances focus, sharpens memory, stabilises mood, and prevents long-term negative effects on the brain. It also boosts overall performance and well-being, leaving your brain ready to thank you the next day," he adds.

Can poor sleep be worse than alcohol

"Alcohol can harm your brain, but poor sleep is even worse," he warns. "It weakens memory, focus, and mood, affecting your day-to-day life more than you might realise."

Dr Prashant further shares a few simple steps to protect your brain:

• Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends

• Aim for 7–8 hours of sleep every night

• Ideal sleep window: 9 PM – 4 AM, syncing with your natural circadian rhythm

"This one habit protects your brain better than any supplement," adds Dr Katakol. "Save this as your reminder tonight, your brain will thank you tomorrow."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.