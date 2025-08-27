Surgeon explains 5 ways quality sleep can support cancer treatment: From reducing fatigue to strengthening immune system
Sleep, during cancer recovery, helps in tissue repair, boosts the immune system and also helps in promoting overall wellbeing.
Sleep is more than just rest; it’s a vital biological process that supports healing during cancer diagnosis and recovery. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Karishma Kirti, consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon said, “High-quality sleep strengthens immune defences, promotes tissue repair, improves emotional well-being, and may influence long-term treatment outcomes.” Also read | Sleep better, live better: Study reveals surprising benefits of deep sleep for your brain’s health
Dr. Karishma Kirti further explained how sleep helps in cancer recovery:
1. Strengthening the immune system
During sleep, the immune system produces and releases proteins such as cytokines, which are critical in fighting infection and reducing inflammation. This is particularly important during cancer treatment, when the immune system is under strain. Disrupted or insufficient sleep can reduce the activity of key immune cells, including natural killer cells, potentially making it harder for the body to control tumour growth.
2. Promoting tissue repair
Deep stages of sleep trigger the release of growth hormone, a key factor in repairing tissues and aiding recovery after surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. Inadequate sleep may limit the time the body has to carry out these repair processes, potentially slowing recovery.
3. Association with survival outcomes
Both very short sleep (fewer than six hours per night) and very long sleep (more than nine hours) are associated with a higher risk of mortality. Also read | Getting good sleep could add years to your life: Research
4. Reducing fatigue and improving quality of life
Cancer-related fatigue is one of the most common and distressing side effects of treatment. Poor sleep can make this fatigue more severe, affecting energy levels, concentration, mood, and the ability to carry out daily activities. Improving sleep quality can help restore energy, enhance emotional well-being, and make day-to-day life more manageable during and after treatment.
5. Evidence-based strategies for better sleep
Sleep disturbances during and after treatment are common but treatable. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) has been shown across numerous clinical trials to help patients fall asleep faster, remain asleep longer, and feel more rested during the day. Complementary approaches such as gentle yoga, mindfulness, and breathing exercises have also demonstrated benefits in improving sleep quality. Also read | Why sleep is so important for your fitness
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
