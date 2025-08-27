Surgeon explains 5 ways quality sleep can support cancer treatment: From reducing fatigue to strengthening immune system

Sleep is more than just rest; it’s a vital biological process that supports healing during cancer diagnosis and recovery. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Karishma Kirti, consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon said, “High-quality sleep strengthens immune defences, promotes tissue repair, improves emotional well-being, and may influence long-term treatment outcomes.” Also read | Sleep better, live better: Study reveals surprising benefits of deep sleep for your brain’s health Sleep is crucial for cancer recovery.(Pexels)

Dr. Karishma Kirti further explained how sleep helps in cancer recovery:

1. Strengthening the immune system

During sleep, the immune system produces and releases proteins such as cytokines, which are critical in fighting infection and reducing inflammation. This is particularly important during cancer treatment, when the immune system is under strain. Disrupted or insufficient sleep can reduce the activity of key immune cells, including natural killer cells, potentially making it harder for the body to control tumour growth.

2. Promoting tissue repair

Deep stages of sleep trigger the release of growth hormone, a key factor in repairing tissues and aiding recovery after surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation. Inadequate sleep may limit the time the body has to carry out these repair processes, potentially slowing recovery.

3. Association with survival outcomes

Both very short sleep (fewer than six hours per night) and very long sleep (more than nine hours) are associated with a higher risk of mortality.

4. Reducing fatigue and improving quality of life

Cancer-related fatigue is one of the most common and distressing side effects of treatment. Poor sleep can make this fatigue more severe, affecting energy levels, concentration, mood, and the ability to carry out daily activities. Improving sleep quality can help restore energy, enhance emotional well-being, and make day-to-day life more manageable during and after treatment.

5. Evidence-based strategies for better sleep

Sleep disturbances during and after treatment are common but treatable. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) has been shown across numerous clinical trials to help patients fall asleep faster, remain asleep longer, and feel more rested during the day. Complementary approaches such as gentle yoga, mindfulness, and breathing exercises have also demonstrated benefits in improving sleep quality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.