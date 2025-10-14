AIIMS New Delhi-trained neurosurgeon with 25 years of experience reveals if whey protein actually damages your kidneys

Protein is often the primary ingredient recommended for those who want to build muscle, lose weight, and tone their body. The recommended daily dietary intake to prevent deficiency for an average sedentary adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, according to the Mayo Clinic. Protein, even in supplement form, doesn't harm the kidneys. Instead, the real danger is that we Indians are chronically protein-deficient. (Freepik)

Often, people complete their intake by adding protein-rich foods and supplements, such as whey protein, to their daily diet. However, for a long time, whey protein has been vilified for allegedly damaging the kidneys. But, is it really harmful?

Do protein powders damage your kidneys?

Dr Arun L Naik, MCh (Neurosurgery), AIIMS, New Delhi, and chief neurosurgeon at Sagar Hospitals, Bengaluru, with over 25 years of experience, revealed in an August 12 Instagram video whether protein powders actually damage our kidneys.

“Protein powders will damage your kidneys, and you don't need much protein for your health. We doctors and your parents are saying this, right? Wrong. This is a hoax that's killing more Indians than protein ever will,” the neurosurgeon warned.

When is protein harmful?

According to the neurosurgeon, unless you already have serious kidney disease, protein, even in supplement form, doesn't harm the kidneys. Instead, the real danger is that we Indians are chronically protein-deficient.

‘Indians are protein-deficient’

He explained, “Our ancestors ate high-protein diets: lentils, pulses, dairy, meat, and fish. However, over the centuries, we have swapped that for polished rice, refined wheat, sugar, and unhealthy oils.”

As a result, our carb intake went up, and protein went down, and with it, our muscle mass, metabolism, and heart health.

Additionally, Dr Naik explained that low protein intake leads to higher fat gain, insulin resistance, and chronic inflammation. This is the perfect recipe for heart disease and strokes.

Lastly, he pointed out that the countries with the highest protein intake have the lowest rates of lifestyle heart disease. Yet, he highlighted that we fear the very nutrient that can save us.

“Stop blaming protein. Blame the sugar, the refined carbs, and the sedentary lifestyle. Your heart, brain, and muscles are built on protein. Neglect it, and you pay the price,” he warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

