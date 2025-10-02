8 best whey protein powders under ₹5000: With up to 70% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival brings unbeatable savings on whey protein under ₹5000. Enjoy up to 70% off and boost your fitness routine.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Double Chocolate | With Genuine Lab Reports | Body Building & Recovery | Increased Muscles View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Cookies&Cream | 24g Protein, 5.3g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details
|
₹1,563
|
|
|
Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 2 lbs, 907 g (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] View Details
|
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop View Details
|
₹1,289
|
|
|
avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details
|
₹3,039
|
|
|
GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 4 lbs, 1.81 Kg | Muscle Growth | Muscle Recovery | DigeZyme® For Easy Digestion | Informed Choice Certified | 24g Protein | 5.5g BCAA | Chocolate Fudge View Details
|
₹4,299
|
|
|
FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) View Details
|
|
|
|
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein,907 G (2Lbs),Milk Chocolate,30 G Protein,3 G Creatine Monohydrate,6.7 G Bcaa,Ultimate Muscle Building Formula,Increase Strength & Performance,22 Servings View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
