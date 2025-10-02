Search
Thu, Oct 02, 2025
8 best whey protein powders under 5000: With up to 70% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival brings unbeatable savings on whey protein under ₹5000. Enjoy up to 70% off and boost your fitness routine.

Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein | 1kg, 25 Servings | Double Chocolate | With Genuine Lab Reports | Body Building & Recovery | Increased Muscles View Details checkDetails

NAKPRO Perform Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Cookies&Cream | 24g Protein, 5.3g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 2 lbs, 907 g (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate View Details checkDetails

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

MuscleBlaze Beginners Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop View Details checkDetails

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details checkDetails

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 4 lbs, 1.81 Kg | Muscle Growth | Muscle Recovery | DigeZyme® For Easy Digestion | Informed Choice Certified | 24g Protein | 5.5g BCAA | Chocolate Fudge View Details checkDetails

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs) View Details checkDetails

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein,907 G (2Lbs),Milk Chocolate,30 G Protein,3 G Creatine Monohydrate,6.7 G Bcaa,Ultimate Muscle Building Formula,Increase Strength & Performance,22 Servings View Details checkDetails

Protein is a key nutrient for building lean muscle, repairing tissues, and supporting overall metabolic health. Among all protein sources, whey protein is considered the gold standard for muscle protein synthesis (MPS). Its complete amino acid profile and high leucine content make it especially effective in promoting muscle recovery and growth after exercise. But selecting a whey supplement isn’t just about protein content. Purity, digestibility, and sourcing play a vital role in determining whether your body can fully utilise the nutrients. Choosing the right whey protein can be the difference between slow progress and noticeable results, making it a crucial component of any fitness or wellness routine.

Boost your fitness with whey protein under ₹5000, now at up to 70% off on Amazon
Boost your fitness with whey protein under 5000, now at up to 70% off on Amazon(AI generated)

This guide lists top-tier whey proteins, often premium-priced, now available for under 5,000. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this is the perfect time to invest in smart, effective supplementation to meet daily protein intake.

 

Top deals on whey protein you should not miss:

 

8 best whey proteins under 5000 for muscle growth and fitness

Whey protein supports muscle repair, boosts recovery, and enhances strength, helping you build lean muscle and maintain overall fitness.

 

1.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 2 lbs, 907 g (Double Rich Chocolate), for Muscle Support & Recovery, Vegetarian - Primary Source Whey Isolate
Whey isolate, as the primary protein source with rapid digestibility and a rich chocolate flavour, makes this protein powder stand out. It supports muscle repair, enhances recovery after workouts, and promotes lean muscle growth. Smooth mixing and a vegetarian formulation ensure easy incorporation into daily shakes or smoothies, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking high-quality protein intake.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Double Rich Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
24g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate, and peptides
BENEFIT
Lean muscle mass & recovery,

2.

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest
Clinically proven Velositol, paired with 24g of protein, probiotics, and digestive enzymes, makes this whey protein stand out with twice the muscle protein synthesis. The Swiss chocolate flavour ensures an enjoyable shake experience, while its easy digestibility supports faster recovery and promotes lean muscle growth. Perfect for those aiming to maximise workout results, improve protein absorption, and maintain digestive wellness with every serving.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Swiss Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
24g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Velositol, 4B CFU probiotics, digestive enzymes
BENEFIT
Muscle protein synthesis, gut health, and digestion
This whey protein blend delivers 25g of protein per serving, combining whey isolate and concentrate for optimal absorption. Enhanced with 11g of EAAs and ProHydrolase enzyme technology, it supports muscle recovery and growth. Vegetarian and certified by Informed Choice UK, it's suitable for athletes seeking high-quality supplementation. The chocolate flavour offers a satisfying taste.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
25g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Whey protein isolate blend, ProHydrolase enzyme, 11g EAAs
BENEFIT
Aids muscle recovery, improves protein absorption

4.

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 12g Protein Per Scoop
Designed for fitness starters, this whey protein delivers 12g of protein per scoop to support muscle building and recovery. Rich in essential amino acids, it helps maintain energy and endurance during workouts. Its creamy chocolate flavour blends easily into shakes, making daily supplementation simple and enjoyable for those aiming to safely strengthen their muscles and improve overall fitness.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
12g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Whey protein isolate
BENEFIT
Ideal for beginners, supports muscle building and recovery

5.

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 1Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 29 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend
A blend of whey isolate and concentrate delivers 28g of protein per serving across 29 servings. Infused with Malai Kulfi flavour, it makes post-workout shakes smooth and enjoyable. High-quality protein supports muscle repair, recovery, and the growth of lean muscle. At the same time, its easy mixability ensures convenient daily supplementation, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and adequate source of protein.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Malai Kulfi
PROTEIN PER SERVING
28g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Whey protein isolate & concentrate blend
BENEFIT
Promotes muscle growth and recovery

6.

GNC Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein | 4 lbs, 1.81 Kg | Muscle Growth | Muscle Recovery | DigeZyme® For Easy Digestion | Informed Choice Certified | 24g Protein | 5.5g BCAA | Chocolate Fudge
This whey protein offers 24g of protein per scoop, enriched with 5.5g BCAAs to support muscle growth and recovery. Infused with DigeZyme® digestive enzymes, it ensures easy digestion. Informed Choice certified, it meets high-quality standards. The chocolate fudge flavour provides a delicious taste, making it a convenient choice for fitness enthusiasts seeking effective supplementation.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Chocolate Fudge
PROTEIN PER SERVING
24g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
DigeZyme® digestive enzymes
BENEFIT
Muscle growth and digestion

7.

FUELONE Whey Max (Chocolate, 1kg / 2.2lbs)
Combining whey protein concentrate and isolate, this powder delivers 27g of protein per serving to support muscle growth and post-workout recovery. Its smooth chocolate flavour makes shakes enjoyable, while rapid digestibility ensures nutrients are efficiently absorbed. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking lean muscle development, enhanced strength, and convenient daily protein supplementation in a single, high-quality formula.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
27g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
Whey protein concentrate & isolate blend
BENEFIT
Muscle building and faster recovery

8.

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein,907 G (2Lbs),Milk Chocolate,30 G Protein,3 G Creatine Monohydrate,6.7 G Bcaa,Ultimate Muscle Building Formula,Increase Strength & Performance,22 Servings
Designed for athletes and serious fitness enthusiasts, this protein powder delivers 30g of protein, 3g of creatine monohydrate, and 6.7g of BCAAs per serving. Its milk chocolate flavour blends easily for tasty shakes, while the ultimate muscle-building formula supports strength, recovery, and performance. With 22 servings per pack, it's ideal for individuals focused on building lean muscle and improving their workouts.

Specifications

FLAVOUR
Milk Chocolate
PROTEIN PER SERVING
30g
ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS/ FEATURES
3g creatine monohydrate
BENEFIT
Enhances strength, performance, and muscle growth

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals: Top 8 protein powder picks to support daily protein intake

Sugar-free protein supplements: Top 8 picks diabetics can consider for fitness and health benefits

Protein Powder under 5000 (2025): Top 8 picks for healthy and strong muscles without splurging

  • Who should buy these whey proteins?

    Beginners and fitness enthusiasts seeking muscle growth, recovery, and affordable nutrition.

  • How much protein per serving?

    12–30g per scoop for lean muscle support.

  • Are they easy to digest?

    Yes, many include enzymes or are isolated for better absorption.

  • Do they aid recovery and strength?

    Yes, they help improve muscle repair and performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

