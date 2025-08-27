Search
Protein Powder under 5000 (2025): Top 8 picks for healthy and strong muscles without splurging

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 12:34 pm IST

If you are looking to buy protein powder but are not willing to spend, then here are our top 8 picks for you.

Bon ISO Whey 100% Protein Isolate Designed For Todays Women, 1kg | Muscle Recovery, Bone Strength, Menstrual Health & Holistic Well-being | 24g Protein, 329 mg Calcium, 81 mcg Folic Acid, Biotin, Vit C, B6, B12, 5.5g BCAA, Zinc and Minerals | Irish Chocolate (Pack of 1)

View Details checkDetails

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Unflavoured | 27g Protein, 6g BCAA | 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes | Fast Absorbing, No Bloating, Easy to Digest | Faster Muscle Recovery

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix | Whey Protein Powder

bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder (Chocolate, 1kg, 27 Servings) | 25g Protein (Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed)

When it comes to muscle strength and weight management, nothing works better than protein powders. Be you're a runner, an athlete or a gym enthusiast, a protein ensures your health in check and help you get lean muscles. In case, you're looking to buy protein powders but are not willing to shell out much, you can buy protein powders under 5000. To help you pick the best, we have rounded this list of our top 8 picks for you.

Best protein powder under 5000(Adobe Stock)

1.

Bon ISO Whey 100% Protein Isolate Designed For Today's Women, 1kg | Muscle Recovery, Bone Strength, Menstrual Health & Holistic Well-being | 24g Protein, 329 mg Calcium, 81 mcg Folic Acid, Biotin, Vit C, B6, B12, 5.5g BCAA, Zinc and Minerals | Irish Chocolate (Pack of 1)
Bon ISO Whey 100% Protein Isolate fuels your fitness goals with premium quality protein designed for muscle growth and recovery. Packed with high protein per serving and minimal carbs, it supports lean muscle development while keeping you energized. Its fast-absorbing formula ensures quick nutrient delivery post-workout. Perfect for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, Bon ISO Whey provides superior digestibility, rich amino acids, and a smooth taste to enhance performance. Choose Bon ISO Whey for clean, effective, and reliable protein support.

2.

TrueBasics Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate Powder (Unflavoured, 1kg) | 28g Protein per Scoop
TrueBasics Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate delivers pure, unflavoured protein to support muscle repair and strength. With no added sugar, flavors, or preservatives, it provides clean nutrition for health-conscious fitness enthusiasts. Rich in essential amino acids and BCAAs, this whey concentrate promotes faster recovery after workouts. Its versatile powder blends easily into shakes, smoothies, or recipes. Designed for beginners and advanced athletes alike, TrueBasics Raw Whey ensures natural muscle nourishment, improved stamina, and sustainable results in your fitness journey.

3.

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1kg Unflavoured | 27g Protein, 6g BCAA | 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes | Fast Absorbing, No Bloating, Easy to Digest | Faster Muscle Recovery
Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate offers high-quality protein sourced from grass-fed cows to promote natural strength and vitality. Packed with BCAAs and essential amino acids, it aids muscle growth, enhances stamina, and supports faster post-workout recovery. This clean protein supplement comes without artificial additives, ensuring pure and effective nutrition. Easy to mix and digest, it’s ideal for fitness lovers, athletes, and everyday wellness seekers. Add Wellbeing Nutrition Whey to your routine for sustained energy, lean muscle, and balanced health.

4.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein is specially designed for Indian fitness enthusiasts with clinically tested absorption formula. Powered by enhanced bioavailability, it ensures better digestion and maximum nutrient utilization. Each scoop delivers high protein for muscle repair, strength, and endurance. Fortified with DigeZyme®, it prevents bloating and supports gut health. Backed by international quality standards, MuscleBlaze Biozyme Whey helps athletes and gym-goers achieve faster recovery and sustained performance. Trusted by millions, it’s India’s advanced whey protein for true results.

5.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein
Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein is the world’s best-selling whey protein for athletes and fitness lovers. With a blend of whey isolate, concentrate, and peptides, it fuels muscle growth and recovery effectively. Each serving offers 24g of protein with naturally occurring BCAAs and glutamine for endurance and strength. Known for its superior taste, mixability, and purity, ON Whey supports lean muscle and daily performance. Trusted globally, it remains the gold standard for fitness and sports nutrition.

6.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein 1kg
NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein delivers premium-quality whey concentrate with no added sugar, fillers, or artificial ingredients. Packed with essential amino acids and BCAAs, it helps build lean muscle, enhance recovery, and improve strength. Ideal for athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts, it supports both performance and overall wellness. The unflavoured formula gives flexibility to mix into shakes, juices, or recipes. Affordable, clean, and effective, NAKPRO Impact Whey is a reliable protein choice for sustainable fitness results and active living.

7.

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix | Whey Protein Powder
Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix combines whey isolate and concentrate to deliver fast-absorbing, high-quality protein for muscle growth and recovery. With added digestive enzymes, it ensures better absorption and reduced bloating. Each serving is rich in BCAAs and glutamine to fuel endurance, strength, and performance. Designed for athletes, gym-goers, and weight-management seekers, it supports lean muscle development while keeping carbs and fats low. Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix is a budget-friendly, effective solution for clean and powerful protein supplementation.

8.

bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder (Chocolate, 1kg, 27 Servings) | 25g Protein (Pea Protein Isolate & Pumpkin Seed)
bGREEN by HealthKart Plant Protein Powder is a 100% vegan protein made from pea and brown rice protein blend. Packed with essential amino acids and digestive enzymes, it ensures complete nutrition for muscle recovery and strength. Enriched with superfoods and antioxidants, it boosts energy, immunity, and daily wellness. Free from dairy, gluten, and artificial additives, bGREEN is ideal for vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, and health-conscious users. With great taste and smooth mixability, it’s your clean, sustainable plant-based protein solution.

  • Who should use protein powder?

    Anyone who struggles to meet their protein needs through food can benefit from protein powder. This includes athletes, bodybuilders, fitness enthusiasts, vegetarians/vegans, and people with busy lifestyles who need quick nutrition.

  • What are the benefits of protein powder?

    Supports muscle growth and repair Aids weight management by promoting satiety Helps in recovery after workouts Provides a convenient protein source for busy individuals Can improve skin, hair, and nail health

  • How do I choose the right protein powder?

    It depends on your dietary preferences and fitness goals: Whey Protein: Fast absorption, best for muscle building Casein: Slow digestion, good for nighttime use Plant-based (Pea, Soy, Rice): Suitable for vegans & lactose-intolerant individuals Blends: A mix for balanced absorption

  • How much protein powder should I take daily?

    Dosage varies depending on your protein requirement. Typically, one scoop (20–30g of protein) per serving is common. Consult a nutritionist for personalized guidance.

  • Is protein powder safe?

    Yes, when consumed in recommended amounts. However, people with kidney or liver issues should consult a doctor before using protein supplements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

