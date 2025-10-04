Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares ‘secret to staying calm’ when life gets stressful: ‘Strong minds train…’

Life is full of challenges, yet some people navigate adversity with calm and clarity, while others are overwhelmed. According to Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with over 33 years of experience in neuroscience, who graduated from NIMHANS, the difference lies in how the mind is trained to respond. (Also read: Neuroscientist shares top 3 warning signs of early stage Alzheimer’s and dementia: Number 2 will surprise you! ) Dr. Prashant highlights the importance of pausing in stressful situations to foster resilience and calmness.(Freepik)

What makes a strong mind

He shares in his October 3 Instagram post, “Strong minds train themselves with one truth. Adverse situations don't happen by accident. They come to teach you something.”

Drawing from ancient Indian wisdom, Dr Katakol explains that every situation arises from three interdependent forces:

Deśa — the space in which you are

Kāla — the timeframe in which you are

Nimitta — the cause, including your past actions

How can you respond calmly to tense situations

“When tense situations arise, it's not about reacting immediately,” advises Dr Prashant. "Instead, take a moment to pause and breathe. Ask yourself: 'What is this here to teach me?'"

He adds, "This simple yet powerful practice, pausing, reflecting, and responding, trains your brain to shift from panic mode to calm mode. Over time, it helps you become more resilient and capable of handling pressure with clarity."

Dr Katakol emphasises that strong minds are not innate; they are cultivated. Resilience, patience, and the ability to act thoughtfully in the face of challenges are skills that can be developed with consistent practice. By consciously training your mind to pause, reflect, and respond, you not only handle adversity better but also cultivate a sense of inner strength and fortitude that becomes your greatest asset.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.