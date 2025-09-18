Neuroscientist shares top 3 warning signs of early stage Alzheimer’s and dementia: Number 2 will surprise you!

Sometimes we all forget things or feel a bit more scattered than usual, and it's easy to blame it on stress or ageing. But occasional lapses could actually be early signs of something more serious, like Alzheimer's or dementia. Neuroscientist Robert W.B. Love shares in his September 15 Instagram post top 3 warning signs to watch for in the early stages of these conditions. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer says ‘people expect to get celebrity body in 2–3 months’; shares why most beginners fail ) Neuroscientist reveals top warning signs of alzheimer's and how to mitigate risks. (Unsplash)

Early warning signs of Alzheimer's, dementia

1. Loss of words

Robert explains in his post, "warning sign number 1 is a loss of words. If you're having trouble remembering the right vocabulary, accessing words, or remembering names, that is an early warning sign."

2. Poor decision-making

"Early warning sign number 3 surprises most people. Poor decision-making is a problem, especially in financial matters. If you or someone you love is making poor-quality decisions, that is an early warning sign," he adds.

3. Misplacing objects

"Early warning sign number 2, you probably thought of, is misplacing objects. Losing your phone, keys, wallet, or not knowing where you put things, that is an early warning sign of dementia," he adds.

How to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's

Robert advises, "Here are 3 things you can do to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease."

1. Gain knowledge

He recommends the book Reversing Alzheimer's by Dr Heather Sandison. "It's a New York Times bestselling book. In it, she shares the details on diet, exercise, and supplements that you can do to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease."

2. Prioritise sleep

He also advises prioritising sleep. "Many people have brain fog or memory loss simply because they aren't getting enough sleep, and sleep is essential for a healthy brain."

3. Take brain-healthy supplements

Robert says, "Consider taking some brain-healthy supplements. Curcumin is great for the brain. Fish oil is very, very good for your brain. Creatine has been shown to reduce memory loss in people with Alzheimer's disease, 20 grams of creatine a day. Lion's Mane is fantastic for the brain as it improves memory, protects the brain, and improves sleep."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.