Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer says ‘people expect to get celebrity body in 2–3 months’; shares why most beginners fail

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has worked with stars like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and even the Ambanis, recently opened up about the biggest mistakes beginners make at the gym. Speaking on the Unfold With Suraj Kumar podcast on September 17, he broke down why most people fail to stay consistent with their fitness journey. (Also read: Anant Ambani's fitness trainer says simple movements like ‘sitting cross-legged, squatting’ can improve joint health ) Celebrity trainer reveals common gym mistakes that cause beginners to quit.

Why do most beginners quit gym so quickly

Talking about why newcomers often quit, Vinod explained, "There are many reasons. First, people look at celebrities and want to achieve the same results. But they don't realise it takes celebrities years of consistent work to build that body. For a movie role, they prepare separately for 3–4 months with a strict diet, exercise, dance, action training and sometimes shoot for 12 hours a day."

He added that constant comparison is another trap, “If Hrithik builds a body, Salman or John will also aim for a different physique, each trying to showcase their best. But people compare themselves to them right at the start. They expect to get that body in just 2–3 months, and when they don't see results, they quit.”

What mistakes should beginners avoid

According to him, poor diet knowledge and lack of recovery also play a big role. "Many beginners start copying advanced exercises from day one, routines that celebrities might be doing after 6–12 months of preparation. Their body aren't ready, so they end up with pain, soreness, and even fever from overexertion. Then they feel 'this isn't for me' and give up," Vinod said.

He stressed the importance of guidance and patience, "what's really needed is awareness, knowledge, and a good trainer who takes you step by step according to your capability. Even on YouTube, you need to know whether the trainer is beginner-level, intermediate, or advanced, because if you follow a beginner making mistakes, you'll repeat those mistakes."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.