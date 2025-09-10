Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 7 things she’ll never do again for weight loss: ‘No more strict diet rules, just food…’

Losing weight can be a challenging journey, filled with trial and error, fad diets, and sometimes unhealthy shortcuts. Many people learn important lessons only after facing setbacks or unexpected results. A woman named Kate Daniel, who successfully lost over 70 kgs, shares in her Instagram post 7 things she will never do again for weight loss, offering valuable insights for anyone trying to shed pounds safely and sustainably. (Also read: Woman who lost 70+ kgs shares 5 daily habits that helped her lose weight and keep it off: ‘The real challenge was…’ ) Kate shares 7 things she'll never so again on her weight loss journey.(Instagram/@bariatric_chic)

Kate opens up about her long struggle with weight loss. "I spent years stuck in the same cycle, starting a new diet every Monday, telling myself this time would be different, only to end up right back where I started. I tried everything, every diet, tracking every calorie, punishing myself with workouts, obsessing over the scale, and none of it worked long term," she says.

She adds, "It wasn't just about eating less, it was about relearning how to think about food, movement, and my body. Here are 7 things I'll never do again and why it changed everything."

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Stopped the 'start over Monday' mentality

Kate says, "One off meal doesn't erase progress. Every choice is a chance to move forward, not a reason to restart. Letting go of all-or-nothing thinking changed everything."

2. Ate to fuel, not deprive

She shares, “After bariatric surgery, it's about giving my body what it needs, not punishing it. No more strict diet rules, just food that makes me feel good.”

3. Moved for strength, not punishment

According to Kate, "Movement became something I get to do, not have to do. It's about feeling strong, energised, and capable, not just burning calories."

4. Freed myself from scale

She explains, "The number doesn't define me. I measure progress through energy, confidence, and how I feel in my body, not a fluctuating number."

5. Trusted hunger and fullness cues

Kate adds, "I stopped ignoring my body. No more eating because it's 'time' or stopping because an app says so. I trust my own hunger and fullness signals."

6. Took action despite overthinking

She says, "I used to wait for the perfect moment. Now, I act even when it's messy and progress beats perfection every time."

7. Embraced lifelong learning

Kate explains, "Weight loss isn't a finish line. My body, mind, and needs keep evolving. Thriving means staying open, learning, and growing constantly."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.