Birthday girl Beyonce will 'never' go on strict diet to lose weight really fast again after losing 20 pounds in 14 days

Beyonce celebrated her 44th birthday on September 4. The singer famously used the Master Cleanse, also known as the Lemonade Diet, to lose weight for her role in the 2006 film Dreamgirls. Beyonce herself has stated that while the cleanse worked for her, she wouldn't recommend it as a regular diet to lose weight and get in shape. Also read | Cardiologist shares 'jadoo diet for weight loss', assures you'll shed at least 7 kg in 1 month without starving yourself Beyonce in the 2006 film Dreamgirls and now. (Instagram/ Dreamgirls Movie and Beyonce)

‘There are healthier ways to lose weight’

In a June 2010 interview with Elle magazine, Beyonce was asked if she ‘would ever do it (Master Cleanse) again?’ And she replied, “Never. I did it to lose weight really fast, but it wasn't fun. There are healthier ways to lose weight — I wouldn't recommend it.”

Beyonce reportedly lost 20 pounds in just 14 days by following this diet, which involves consuming a lemonade-like drink made with lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, and water. The diet is meant to detoxify the body and promote weight loss.

In the same interview, Beyonce was asked if she follows a specific diet. To which, she replied, “Well, I don't eat pasta every day. I'm not trying to lose or gain weight, but I do have to work out and watch what I eat. I'm not someone who can go crazy. I'll usually have cereal for breakfast and a salad for lunch and a light dinner, and then on Sundays I'll allow myself to have whatever I want.”

Does Master Cleanse actually help weight loss?

According to a July 2018 article on Healthline.com, the Master Cleanse diet, also known as the Lemonade Diet, is a modified juice fast used for quick weight loss – for at least 10 days, no solid food is eaten, and the only source of calories and nutrients is a homemade sweetened lemon beverage.

While proponents of this diet say that it melts fat and cleanses your body of toxins, does science really back up these claims? According to the report, the Master Cleanse diet consists of lemonade, laxative teas, and salt water – so, it’s bound to cause short-term weight loss, but it's high in sugar and lacks food and important nutrients. Therefore, it’s not a good long-term solution for weight loss or health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.