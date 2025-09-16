Anant Ambani's fitness trainer says simple movements like ‘sitting cross-legged, squatting’ can improve joint health

From sitting in chairs all day to avoiding natural movements like squatting or sitting cross-legged, modern habits are quietly weakening our joints and core. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, explains in his September 16 Instagram post why reconnecting with these basic postures is essential for long-term health. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'walk like your life depends on it’, shares 10 rules to melt belly fat and get lean by New Year ) Fitness trainer Vinod Channa advocates for traditional movements to combat modern sedentary habits.

Why are people struggling with basic movements today

Vinod explains in his post, “I tell people who come to the bot centre that they don’t do any intense or beneficial workouts. Whether it’s getting up, sitting down, some agility work, speed, endurance, or power, they avoid it.”

He adds, “The main reason for this is that nowadays, everybody sits at a 90-degree angle, and the lower body strength required for squatting has been lost. Their ankles, knees, hip joints, core strength, and elbows are all weak. That’s why they struggle with getting up, sitting down, and performing agility movements. They don’t even spend a full hour in 24 hours doing basic human activities like walking or moving around.”

Can simple routines keep your body strong

Highlighting the importance of simple routines, he says, “Even a simple hour of walking in a day is enough to maintain your joint and overall body strength. The lack of this is the reason for weakness. So whenever you get a chance, sit down to eat in a squatting position.”

Calling it the most natural way to use the body, Vinod concludes, “This is the traditional Indian style and is the best way, it engages elbows, wrists, shoulders, and hip joints while eating. Always try to use your joints and muscles whenever you get the opportunity.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.