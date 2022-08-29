Shilpa Shetty performs upper body strengthening routine with injured leg | Watch

Shilpa Shetty keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us. The actor, who recently got injured while shooting for one of her upcoming projects, is not letting her injured leg come in between her gym routine. The actor, who is an absolute fitness enthusiast, shared a fresh snippet from her workout diaries and showed us yet again that when dedication and focus is in place, we can do the impossible as well. The actor recently shared a picture of herself from the hospital where she wrote how she injured her leg and will be missing in action for the next six weeks to let her leg recover. However, that does not mean that she will miss out on her gym routine.

Shilpa, on Monday, shared a short video of herself working out in the gym and being in her animal mode. The actor can be seen taking up several upper body strengthening routines and working on her arms. With her injured leg stretched out in the wheelchair, Shilpa can be seen focused on working out on her hand and shoulders. The actor started the day with Dumbbell Overhead Press for the shoulders and triceps, and then moved on to Half-Range Hammer Curls for the arms and forearms, and Lateral Raises for the shoulders. With the video, Shilpa also wrote that since her leg will take more time to recover, for now she is focusing on strengthening her upper body - “Keep moving. No matter what. That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks. Putting the time I have to good use, while my leg’s going to need time to make a full recovery, decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper-body.” Take a look at her video here:

However, these routines are to be only performed under the supervision of an expert. Shilpa urged her fans that in case they are also recovering from an injury, they can still exercise but with able supervision. “If you’re also recovering from an injury, then you must do these under supervision of a qualified and experienced coach, unless you are an experienced exerciser yourself. Happy Monday, guys,” Shilpa wrapped her post.