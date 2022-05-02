Monday motivation: Shilpa Shetty's 'pull-ups, push-ups and lunges' inside a bus is perfect fitness inspo

Looks like a not having the perfect athleisure wear cannot be cited as an excuse to procrastinate exercising anymore as Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra ticked off Monday morning workout inside a bus, donning a pantsuit, while on her way to the airport and we are inspired. Giving fans and fitness enthusiasts a glimpse of her Monday workout, Shilpa nailed pull-ups, push-ups and lunges inside a moving bus and that is all the fitness motivation we need to hit the gym this week.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared the video that gave a sneak-peek of her effortless exercise session that made grind look all fun and games. The diva was featured dolled up in a blue waistcoat, teamed with a pair of baggy blue trousers and layered with a matching blue jacket.

Dressed in the boardroom uniform, Shilpa completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses while leaving her tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. She shared in the caption, “Monday motivation on the go… only because the bus was empty Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED! FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN! ..... #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SwacchBharat #MissionAccomplished #SSApp #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #fitness #reelitfeelit #reelsvideo #reelkarofeelkaro #workoutreels #SwachhBharatAbhiyan (sic).”

Benefits:

Exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm are called Calisthenics which build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health. Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best example calisthenics workouts for beginners.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat. They build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.