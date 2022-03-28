Shilpa Shetty is ‘off to a happy start’ with Yoga exercises and we are inspired

Monday morning are all about waiting earnestly for some fitness motivation from health enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra and rolling out our Yoga mats the moment it is served. The Bollywood diva makes complex Yoga poses look so effortless and that is exactly the Monday motivation we needed today to nail Eka Pada Utkatasana or one-legged chair pose and Anjaneyasana or low lunge for core strength and body balance.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a video straight from her garden, as is her routine every Monday, where she was seen sweating it out during a robust Yoga session. Donning a black and pink sports bra teamed with a pair of matching tights, Shilpa pulled back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

She shared in the caption, ““Yoga adds years to your life, and life to your years.” I read this quote a while back and it is SO true! Practicing Yoga early in the day sets the tone for the rest of my day… regardless of whether I have a packed schedule or a less hectic day. So, I started my day with the Eka pada Utkatasana (one-legged chair pose) going into Anjaneyasana (low lunge). Monotony will defeat consistency. Make sure you’re working on your body every day.”

Gushing over the health benefits of the two Yoga asanas, Shilpa added, “Today’s flow not only helps improve core strength & body balance, but also helps strengthen quadriceps & glutes. It comfortably opens up the shoulders, lungs, & chest; while it also stretches hip flexors. An added bonus is that it improves focus too! I’m off to a happy start! You have a wonderul week, my dear #InstaFam .... #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SimpleSoulful #SSApp #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #WorkoutAtHome #fitness #yoga #yogasehihoga #yogasanas (sic).”

Method for Utkatasana or chair pose:

Stand straight with your feet together and arms by your side. Take a deep breath and raise your arms straight up, then fold them in a namaskar mudra before your chest. Exhale and bend your knees as if seated on a chair. Straighten your back and push your tailbone to the ground to get into the final position. Try to stay in this pose for 15-20 seconds before releasing the posture. While inhaling, come back to the first position.

Benefits of Utkatasana or chair pose:

It is known to be therapeutic for flat feet as it stretches the Achilles tendons and shins, strengthens hip flexors, calves and the back. It also stimulates the heart and abdominal organs. It works on the shoulders and helps rectify tension and poor posture.

Method for Anjaneyasana or low lunge or crescent moon pose﻿:

Start in a downward dog. As you exhale bring your right foot forward and place it in between your hands aligning the right knee and heel in a straight line. Lower your left knee to the ground. Slide it back if needed till you feel a comfortable stretch in your left thigh. Inhale and lift your chest upright, taking your arms upwards, either parallel to each other or palms joined. With every exhale, bend deeper into the pose, pressing your tailbone towards the floor. If possible, take your head back and look up. To come out of the pose, go back into the downward dog and repeat on the other side.

Benefits of Anjaneyasana or low lunge or crescent moon pose﻿:

This asana improves flexibility around your shoulders and neck. The pose gives a deep stretch to the hips, thighs and groins. It helps to stretch and open the chest and shoulders, provides recovery post-workout and boosts energy while consciously working to better the body posture. The asana also improves the balance of the body.