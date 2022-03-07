Shilpa Shetty shares Yoga hack for breaking monotony in exercise routine instead of stopping workout: Watch video

Working out is extremely beneficial, and we all know that. However, there are times when our daily workout routine becomes dull because of monotony, making it difficult for many of us to return to our schedule. Shilpa Shetty has a yoga hack if you suffer from the same problem. Today, the yoga enthusiast took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing two yoga asanas. She also shared ways in which she avoids making her workout routine boring.

On March 7, Shilpa Shetty served a dose of Monday Motivation to her followers by sharing a video of herself practising yoga in her backyard. The star took to the caption of her post to talk about a technique that helps her avoid monotonous workout routines and return to her daily workout schedule. She wrote that if training becomes demotivating because of monotony, she starts experimenting with new techniques. The video also shows the star doing two yoga asanas, Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana (A variation of Low Lunge Pose) and Baddha Trikonasana or the Bound Triangle Pose. She even listed some benefits of doing these poses.

Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption, "Any routine begins to feel boring when monotony sets in. So, if you ever feel demotivated because of your daily routine, make sure you keep experimenting with something new instead of dropping the habit altogether. This is exactly what keeps me dedicated to yoga. I love practising different combinations of asanas that focus on the mind, body, and soul. Today, the flow of asanas included Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana and Baddha Trikonasana."

Watch the video here:

Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana and Baddha Trikonasana Benefits:

According to Shilpa, the combination of Gatyatmak Anjaneyasana and Baddha Trikonasana or Bound Triangle Pose helps "strengthen quadriceps, glutes and hamstrings". It also opens up hip flexors, improves balance and flexibility, and stretches and strengthens the ankles, knee, thighs and torso. Another additional benefit is that it improves digestion.

Shilpa Shetty ended her post by saying, "Like I always say, 'Yoga se hi hoga!'."