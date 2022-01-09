Shilpa Shetty in wine-red sequin 'winged' saree shines like superstar for India's Best Dancer: Pics inside

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her love for statement saree pieces have cemented her name in Bollywood's best-dressed celebrities list. The star has served memorable fashion moments in the past with her gorgeous looks in the six yards. So, it comes as no surprise that her latest photoshoot in a wine red sequinned Manish Malhotra number is also causing havoc online.

On Saturday, Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, took to Instagram to post pictures wearing a sequinned saree. The actor, fitness enthusiast and TV show judge captioned it, "Taking flight." She wore the elegant six yards for her appearance on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who styled Shilpa's look, also shared the photos on his page and wrote, "Can we call this a winged sari? Shining like the superstar she is." And, we agree.

Take a look at the photos:

The Manish Malhotra saree comes in an elegant wine red shade adorned with shimmering and reflective sequins all over the drape. The actor wore the six yards in a traditional draping style and flaunted her svelte frame.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty's 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobics exercise burns fat, tones body: Watch

Shilpa teamed the sequin number with a short choli featuring a cropped hem and plunging square neckline. It also came with flowing cape-like sleeves - decorated with sequins - that extended into a floor-grazing length and became the highlight of her whole look.

Shilpa Shetty in sequinned Manish Malhotra saree.

Shilpa accentuated this dreamy look by going for minimal yet striking jewels, including ruby-adorned drop earrings, statement rings and shiny stone-encrusted bracelets. Centre-parted wavy tresses left open, mascara-adorned eyelashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, and sharp contour rounded off the glam picks.

ALSO READ | Sparkle on, darling: Shilpa Shetty in nude gown serves a retro-chic moments

Meanwhile, sequinned sarees have been a trademark of Manish Malhotra for a long time now. Bollywood's favourite designer has dressed the best-dressed ladies of the industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more in this signature number.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty's saree?