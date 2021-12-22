Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty creates magic in floral velvet lehenga for attending a wedding, it costs 99k
Shilpa Shetty creates magic in floral velvet lehenga for attending a wedding, it costs 99k

  • Shilpa Shetty attended a wedding in Jaipur with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, wearing a floral velvet lehenga set. The star's magical look is worth 99k.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shilpa Shetty flew to Jaipur with Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan to attend former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel's son's wedding festivities last week. The star attended the function dressed in a bespoke velvet lehenga set and took to Instagram recently to share pictures revealing it. And needless to say, it is all things magical.

Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra, rarely disappoints when it comes to ethnic wear dressing. The star has an eclectic collection of statement sarees, lehengas, sharara sets and more that are steal-worthy. Her latest wedding guest look in the velvet lehenga should also be in your bookmarks.

Shilpa posted her photo in the bespoke floral printed lehenga with the caption, "You are made of magical things. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise." The traditional look is from the shelves of the clothing label, Kshitij Jalori. If you wish to buy this outfit, we also found the price for you. Read on to know more details.

The silk velvet lehenga set comes in a trendy burnt orange shade with digitally printed floral jaal in multiple shades. The set features a sleeveless blouse with a square neckline and cropped hem.

Shilpa teamed the choli with a matching lehenga carrying contrasting rani pink and gold embroidered patti detail on the hem and a heavy ghera. A notch lapel long jacket in the same tangerine shade and floral print rounded up the 46-year-old star's contemporary look.

Keen on including this outfit in your wedding-wear collection? Well, it is available on the Kshitij Jalori website. Called the Samarqand Tangerine Lehenga Set, it is worth 99,900.

The Samarqand Tangerine Lehenga Set.(kshitijjalori.com)
The Samarqand Tangerine Lehenga Set.(kshitijjalori.com)

Meanwhile, Shilpa accessorised the lehenga with a maroon tassel-adorned top handle bag, embellished mojaris, statement rings, a choker necklace with multiple stones, and shiny ear studs.

In the end, centre-parted open wavy tresses, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara-clad lashes, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks, rosy pink lip shade, and glowing skin completed Shilpa's glam picks.

What do you think of Shilpa's look?

