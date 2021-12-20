Shilpa Shetty's variation to ‘humble Suryanamaskara’ is our new fitness goal

With zero mood to even lift a finger as the holiday season inches near, our workout procrastination would have sent us on a guilt trip if not for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's motivating fitness video of Surya Namaskar. Giving a “dynamic variation” to the “humble Suryanamaskara” and that is all the Monday motivation we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her weekly routine, Shilpa shared a video straight from her garden that gave a glimpse of her robust exercise session. Donning a sports bralette top with a pair of tights, Shilpa pulled back her luscious tresses into a ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look.

Beginning with the Anjali Mudra, Shilpa bent down on the Yoga mat and performed the Dynamic Suryanamaskara. She shared in the caption, “Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly & effectively on the entire body (sic).”

Elaborating on the variation and its benefits, Shilpa revealed, “This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinae muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn’t it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho (sic).”

Benefits:

One round of Surya Namaskar, by practicing the 12 asanas, burns 13.90 calories approximately. This Yoga asana is known to strengthen one’s back as well as the muscles.

It revitalises your body and freshens up one’s mind if performed at sunrise. Performing it in the afternoon instantly energises the body while performing it at dusk helps one to unwind.

Performing Surya Namaskar also helps in getting a glowing skin as it improves blood circulation. Other benefits for the exercise include bringing down the body’s blood sugar levels, improving the metabolism and ensuring regular menstrual cycle for women.

Ancient yogis believe that this asana also activates the second brain which is called the Manipura Chakra or the Solar plexus and is located in the navel area. As a result, an individual’s creative and intuitive abilities are believed to increase.

Dedicated to the vedic-hindu solar deity Surya, the Yoga asana involves a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that together complete a Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation. These 12 steps are performed in the order that involve Pranamasana (prayer pose), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (lunge pose), Chaturanga Dandasana (plank pose), Ashtanga Namaskara (eight limbed pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), Adho Mukha Svanasana (downward facing dog pose), Ashwa Sanchalanasana (high lunge pose), Hasta Padasana (standing forward bend), Hasta Uttanasana (raised arms pose) and again Pranamasana (prayer pose).

