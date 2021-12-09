Shilpa Shetty's shimmery jumpsuit is a party wardrobe must-have

Shilpa Shetty's fashion wardrobe is our fashion goal. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her fashionable looks for her Instagram family and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. On Wednesday, she did it again and made her Instagram family drool like anything.

Shilpa Shetty is currently featuring as one of the judges of the Television reality show India's Got talent. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with her ventures in the sets of the show – from fun interactions with the co-judges to her fashion photoshoots before stepping into the sets. On Wednesday, Shilpa scooped out some time before stepping into the sets of India's Got Talent and posed pretty for a fashion photoshoot that perfectly documented her stylish attire.

Shilpa ditched ethnic ensembles and decked up in a perfect partywear for Wednesday. For the photoshoot, Shilpa played muse to the fashion designer Naja Saade and picked a shimmery jumpsuit from his wardrobe. The fashion designer is famously known for his work blending glamour, charm, style and comfort into stunning attires. Shilpa picked a silver jumpsuit for the pictures.

The full-sleeved midriff-baring top came with square-cut neckline and puffed details at the sleeves, while the bottom details include wide legs. Shilpa accessorised her look for the day with a black belt tie-up knot detail at the side. Shilpa posed for the pictures while looking away from the camera. With the pictures she summed up her rhythm state of mind in the caption - " All I need is the rhythm divine." She also added these hashtags to her post - #lookoftheday, #gratitude, #blessed, #ootd, #outfit and #workmode .Take a look at her picture here:

For footwear, Shilpa opted for glittery stilettos from the house of Christian Louboutin. Shilpa further accessorised her party look with silver hoot earrings from the house of Anmol Jewellers. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her hair in a ponytail. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa decked up in nude eyeshadow, blue eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.

