Sparkle on, darling: Shilpa Shetty in nude shimmery gown gives us a retro-chic moment

Actor Shilpa Shetty is bringing all The Great Gatsby glamour online with her latest shimmery look for a photoshoot, and we are in love with this incredible fashion moment. The star has an eclectic taste when it comes to her red carpet ensembles. She never shies away from experimenting, which has resulted in some exceptional sartorial choices. And this new look proves the same.

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, took to Instagram recently to share two photos of herself wearing a nude embellished ensemble. She served major retro-chic vibes in the sizzling dress. While the caption of one post said, "If the question is shimmer, the answer is yes," the other had "Sparkle on, darling," as the caption.

The sparkly nude dress is from the shelves of Jean Pierre Khoury, a Lebanon-based clothing label. It is a perfect look for the modern bride during the ongoing wedding season if they want to make heads turn on their cocktail party or engagement bash. Scroll ahead to see Shilpa's photos.

The nude dress comes with a corseted top featuring an off-the-shoulder plunging sweetheart neckline, figure-accentuating boning done on the front, sheer billowy sleeves adorned with sequins and a draped torso.

The floor-sweeping skirt of the nude ensemble also came with a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Shilpa's statuesque frame. Shimmering gold and silver sequins placed in eclectic patterns on the nude base added a dreamy look.

Shilpa wore the sizzling ensemble with pumps from Christian Louboutin. She left her super silky tresses open in a centre-parting and styled them in soft curls.

Bright red lips, shimmery smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, sleek eyeliner, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter added the retro touch to the glamorous look fit for a night out.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy-drama Hungama 2. The star has been married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009. They have two kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra.

