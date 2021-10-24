Karva Chauth 2021: Sonali Bendre recycles 19-year-old wedding lehenga, Shilpa Shetty wears red

Karva Chauth 2021: Bollywood stars Sonali Bendre and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are the first few celebrities who took to social media to share their looks for the festivities today. The two stars shared a glimpse of their Karva Chauth celebrations with followers on Instagram and wished them too.

Sonali Bendre posted photos of herself smiling for the camera in a gorgeous coral pink and lavender ensemble. Sonali revealed that the Karva Chauth outfit was her Manish Malhotra wedding lehenga from 19 years ago. The star also talked about the importance of traditions and rituals. She added that they hold a place of respect in her life.

Shilpa also took to Instagram on Sunday, October 24, to share a photo of herself wearing an embroidered suit. She chose the traditional red colour, symbolising love, for her Karva Chauth ensemble and looked incredible in it. Sharing the image, Shilpa wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies. May you and yours be blessed with health, protection and abundance always."

Take a look at both their posts:

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre looks amazing in all-white outfit and ₹2 lakh bag for outing

Sharing pictures of herself on the gram, Sonali wrote, "I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them...to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival…to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It's a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends."

She added, "Fun fact…I'm wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by @manishmalhotra05 and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from @bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love." Sonali chose a coral pink embroidered lehenga set and teamed it with a lavender dupatta adorned with a matching gota border.

How are you celebrating Karva Chauth?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter