Sonali Bendre is chilling at home, wearing this…

Sonali Bendre is spending the best weekend – at home, on her balcony, surrounded by her plants. On Saturday, Sonali ringed into her weekend in her comfiest clothes and the mood to chill like a villain. Sonali Bendre’s sense of fashion always has our heart. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile and treats her Instagram family.

When not working, Sonali is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Glimpses from the photoshoots always make their way on her Instagram profile and they are a treat for her fans.

On Saturday, however, she was in a different mood – the mood to chill. Hence, she put on her comfiest clothes, accessorised it with a comfortable hat, and sat on her balcony and chilled with her plants. But when it comes to fashion, Sonali Bendre always manages to put her sartorial foot forward and Saturday was no different.

To chill, she opted for a white graphic tee shirt with goofy print and teamed it with a comfortable pair of denims. Even with pictures from her home diaries, she made fashion lovers scurry to take down notes of how to ace casual fashion like the actor.

In one of the pictures, Sonali can be seen sitting on her balcony with her hands on her head as she smiled with all her heart and kept her eyes closed. In another picture, the actor can be seen posing like a diva by the railing of the balcony against a beautiful backdrop of photographs and indoor plants. Take a look:

Sonali accessorised her look for the weekend with a blue and maroon printed large hat. “Chilling,” she simply captioned her post and shared her weekend state of mind. In no time, Sonali’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. The best comment came from filmmaker and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, who dropped in to comment with a heart-eyed emoticon. We have the same reaction to Sonali’s pictures, as well.

Sonali left her shoulder-length coloured tresses open around her shoulders and added minimal makeup to her look. In eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sonali was ready to do some “chilling.”

