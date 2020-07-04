Sonali Bendre shares throwback pics with ‘those abs and the flowing hair’, Goldie Behl says ‘always and forever’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:56 IST

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared some gorgeous pictures from her younger days as she looked back on ‘those abs and the flowing hair’. The post saw many of industry friends showering love on her.

She wrote: “If only this wasn’t a throwback... miss the sun, sea, sand.... and of course those abs and the flowing hair!” As if to lift her spirits up, Sonali’s good friend Sussanne Roshan wrote: “You look just as gorgeous today with ur beautiful shorter hairdo.” Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal and Patralekha dropped red heart emojis. Director Farah Khan called her a “hottieeeeee!!” while former actor Neelam Khotari said “so stunning!”. Writer and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap said: “Uff uff uff.”

The best comment came from Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl, who said: “Always and forever.” One of the pictures showed Sonali in a beautiful yellow printed two-piece swimsuit while the other had her sporting a red swimsuit. The pictures were by the beachside, possibly from a shoot. Needless to say, Sonali looks stunning and statuesque.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he has been a victim of nepotism: ‘Somebody’s dad has rung up and said don’t take him’

Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Only July 4, exactly two years back, Sonali had revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and it had metastised. She had written how they did not see it coming, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Soon after, her husband Goldie and she had flown to the US for her treatment. Through the entire period, she had been an inspiration to cancer patients across the world, thanks to her Instagram posts, where she bravely chronicled her battles and minor victories. In December the same year, she returned to India and has since been inspiring others to keep fighting.

Follow @htshowbiz for more