Sonali Bendre returns home to Mumbai, writes fight with cancer not over yet. See pic

Actor Sonali Bendre, who has been undergoing treatment for ‘high grade’ cancer in New York since July, has shared on social media that she is returning home in Mumbai for a “happy interval” while adding that the “fight is not yet over”. The actor wrote that it is a joy to see her friends and family again and share her journey.

Sharing a photo on social media, Sonali wrote, “They say Distance makes the heart grow fonder. It sure does. But let’s never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime.”

She went on to say that she is on her way back home, “And now I’m on my way back to where my heart is. It’s a feeling I can’t describe in words but I’m going to try - it’s the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I’ve had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over...but I’m happy and looking forward to this happy interval.”

Calling it her new normal, she added, “It’s time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can’t wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime. And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape.”

The actor has been sharing her journey on social media, with uplifting messages about her ongoing battle. She revealed her diagnosis in an emotional post. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for.”

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 13:09 IST