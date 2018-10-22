Sonali Bendre fights cancer with a new look and a big smile, see photo

Sonali Bendre is the perfect example of grace under pressure. The actor, battling cancer, has been undergoing treatment in New York. She often shares uplifting Instagram posts about life and dealing with the disease, but always with the sunshine switched on.

On Monday evening, she shared a photo with her wig maker Bok-Hee, writing, “Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks... short hair or long hair.”

Sonali went on to share a photo while sporting a short hairdo, “She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine.”

Earlier, about choosing to wear a wig or sporting her bald is beautiful look, Sonali had written. “Vanity is my favourite sin,” Sonali began her post by quoting Al Pacino. “Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony), but who doesn’t like looking good?” she continued. “The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It’s important to do what makes you happy, even if it’s something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn’t make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what’s right or wrong for you.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 20:09 IST