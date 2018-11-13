Sonali Bendre pens emotional note for husband on wedding anniversary, says they’re fighting cancer collectively

Actor Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York and standing with her as her pillar of support is husband Goldie Behl. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor actor posted an emotional note for her husband on their 16th wedding anniversary on Monday, calling him “Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock.”

Sonali also shared a few photos with her husband that showed their journey together. While the first was their wedding photo, she also posted a photo from New York showing how their bond has matured.

In the note for Goldie, Sonali wrote, “As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn’t be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head.

Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that’s @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year.

What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents.

Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?

Happy anniversary Goldie!”

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl in New York.

Sonali was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and has been in New York for treatment. Many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Sussanne Khan have visited the actor on their trip to the Big Apple in order to boost her spirit. The actor has been keeping a strong front and often experiments with different types of wigs. Though she has lost her hair to the chemothearapy sessions, she has emerged as an inspiration for her thousands of fans who appreciate her for her strength and positive attitude.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 10:58 IST