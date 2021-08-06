Sonali Bendre re-wears jacket from ‘at least two decades ago’, Twinkle Khanna says ‘looking lovely’

Sonali Bendre is not one of those celebrities who wears an item of clothing only once. She recycled one of her jackets from ‘at least two decades ago’ during a recent appearance on the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

In an Instagram post, Sonali shared two pictures from the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as well as a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan and designer Rohit Bal. She wore the same heavily embellished long jacket in all three images.

The post was captioned, “Some things age better… I’m talking about my jacket here. I wore this beautiful jacket from @rohitbalofficial at least 2 decades ago and I’m so glad I could wear it again! #Vintage.”

“Looking lovely,” Twinkle Khanna commented, while Sussanne Khan dropped heart emojis on the post. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Wow!!!” Fans also reacted to Sonali’s pictures. “Some don’t age at all like you ma’am. Looking absolutely fabulous,” one said. Another praised her for repeating her outfit and wrote, “@iamsonalibendre Madam.. Amazing to see celebrities like you promoting sustainable fashion. Old is Gold certainly. Kudos.”





Earlier in the day, Sonali shared a promo from her episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, in which she was seen taking to the stage to shake a leg. “Got my dancing shoes on… watch me grove with the amazing kids of #SuperDancerChapter4 this Saturday and Sunday on @sonytvofficial at 8 pm! @geeta_kapurofficial @anuragbasuofficial,” she wrote.

Sonali starred in films such as Major Saab, Zakhm, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. She was last seen on the big screen in a guest appearance in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! She also judged several reality shows on television, such as Indian Idol, India’s Got Talent and India’s Best Dramebaaz.