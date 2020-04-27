e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonali Bendre says lockdown is not difficult for her: ‘Last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway’

Sonali Bendre says lockdown is not difficult for her: ‘Last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway’

Sonali Bendre, who fought against cancer two years ago, says not much has changed for her due to the lockdown but she misses seeing her friends.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 09:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonali Bedre received treatment for cancer in New York in 2018.
Sonali Bedre received treatment for cancer in New York in 2018.
         

Actor Sonali Bendre, who battled cancer in 2018, has talked about how she is dealing with the lockdown period. Sonali says it’s much the same for her as she was spending most of her days indoor during her cancer treatment as well.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Sonali says that she does miss all the friends and family members who would visit her. “I’m doing well right now. I’m feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn’t been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it’s not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That’s the part that I miss the most. Above all, I’m missing my parents right now in this because I can’t really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings,” she said.

 

Sonali adds that she is among those at a higher risk from the coronavirus due to her cancer but says she has a strong immune system. She detailed the healthy fruits and vegetable she eats daily to keep herself healthy.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Sonali recently shared a major throwback picture of herself on social media and revealed about the advice she wishes to give to her 20-year-old self -- ‘Switch on the sunshine’. Taking it to Twitter, she posted an old picture of herself, where she is seen in a pink top and jeans, with a jacket on. Alongside the picture, where the young Sonali is in all smiles, she also wrote about the advice she could give to her younger self.

“If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback,” the tweet read. On World Health Day, she took to social media to share her idea of being healthy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 27,892, death toll at 872
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
9 CMs to speak with PM Modi during meeting over lockdown, exit strategy
Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital resumes services today, restricted entry of patients
Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital resumes services today, restricted entry of patients
‘Bhilwara model’ to help Indore win Covid-19 war, says Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan
‘Bhilwara model’ to help Indore win Covid-19 war, says Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Porsche driver made to do sit ups for joyride during lockdown
Porsche driver made to do sit ups for joyride during lockdown
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
Stuck at home? Here are some Netflix hacks that you should know about
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news