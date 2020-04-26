e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has shared a childhood pic which reminded us a lot of his other son Taimur’s recent photo shared by Kareena Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ibrahim Ali Khan and half brother Taimur both love to paint.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and half brother Taimur both love to paint.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan was recently seen painting his balcony wall with son Taimur in a picture posted by his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor. Now, Saif’s elder son Ibrahim has also shared a photo of himself, playing with colours as a child.

Calling himself ‘Picasso Jr’, Ibrahim shared a childhood picture that showed him dressed in cosy pyjamas with paint on his hands and a big dog behind him. Ibrahim is seen flashing a big smile for the camera. Incidentally, when Kareena had shared Taimur’s pictures, she had also called him her ‘in-house Picasso’.

 

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. The two also have a daughter together, actor Sara Ali Khan.

Ibrahim’s photo got him many compliments from his fans. “This is so cuteeee,” wrote one fan. “You cutie you have my heart,” wrote another.

 

Also read: Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

Ibrahim and Sara are in lockdown together with Amrita. The siblings are keeping up with their fitness regime during the period by working out at home. However, on Saturday, they were joined by a new friend -- Fuffy Singh, their pet dog. Sara took to Instagram to share a picture from their workout session.

In the shared picture, the 24-year-old actor can be seen posing for the camera with her ‘Pilates Girl’ tee. On the other hand, Ibrahim is lying on the floor shirtless in his shorts and shoes. On Friday, the brother-sister pair tried to beat the lockdown blues and shared a video of their knock-knock jokes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Hit by ‘disinfectant’ blowback, Donald Trump skips daily briefing on Covid-19
Hit by ‘disinfectant’ blowback, Donald Trump skips daily briefing on Covid-19
Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over
Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers continue to head north, breach 8,000 mark
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers continue to head north, breach 8,000 mark
Covid-19 LIVE: Spain’s daily death toll drops to 288, lowest since March 20
Covid-19 LIVE: Spain’s daily death toll drops to 288, lowest since March 20
Never seen anything like that: Kohli picks best shot in cricket
Never seen anything like that: Kohli picks best shot in cricket
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news