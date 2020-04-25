Karan Johar proudly shows off grey hair as his lockdown look: ‘Let me start behaving like my age for once’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:40 IST

With the lockdown still in place in the entire country, many are missing their weekly trips to the salon. While some are wondering how to avoid being seen looking like the less than perfect versions of themselves, filmmaker Karan Johar is not buying into that idea anymore.

On Varun Dhawan’s birthday during a live chat, Karan showed off his head full of grey hair, a result of staying home amid the lockdown as he is unable to get his hair coloured or treated. While Karan said that his kids have started calling him old and ‘buddha’, Varun instead said that he looked like a Bond villain. However, Karan has no interest in playing a villain again after the fiasco that was Bombay Velvet.

“I am sitting in the house yaar, not doing anything. Who is going to colour and what am I beautifying myself for who and what? I am just happy with my kids and my mom,” he said about his decision to go grey. Karan added that putting chemicals into one’s hair is not a good thing anyway and the lockdown is a good time to purge oneself with it. “Let me age gracefully and start behaving like my age for once,” he said.

However, Karan’s kids keep reminding him of his old age anyway. Karan on Thursday shared yet another glimpse of his twins Yash and Roohi in the latest edition of his ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ series. In the latest video, KJo’s little daughter adorably calls her ‘dadda’ elderly because of his grey hair while Yash says he is going to London.

Roohi, who is seen having something in her mouth, points out at her father’s grey hair and says, “Your hair is white, You look like a ‘Buddha’ (elderly).” Karan repeats Roohi’s words shockingly, saying, “ What! My hair is white and I’m looking like a ‘Buddha’, but what do I do? I can’t colour my hair... It’s lockdown time.”

