When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol: ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:58 IST

They’re known as one of Bollywood’s finest romantic pairs, but did you know that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol got off on the wrong foot when they first met? In fact, Shah Rukh confessed that he’d even warned Aamir Khan about her, calling her unfocused and ‘very bad’.

“When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’,” he said, according to Indian Express.

Kajol also had a similar first impression. She said, “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.” Shah Rukh retorted, “Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’”.

Shah Rukh and Kajol have starred together in films such as Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and most recently, Dilwale. And Shah Rukh no longer hides his admiration for her. “Kajol is not technical, she is an honest actor and that’s a great quality,” he said at an event in celebration of DDLJ’s 20th anniversary. “My daughter (Suhana) wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can’t explain but she is something else on screen.”

