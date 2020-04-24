Kajol is missing mother Tanuja amid lockdown: ‘It’s our 45 day quarantine anniversary’, see pic

bollywood

Actor Kajol has been in self isolation like the rest of the country. The period has been demanding on many, but most, perhaps on the aged. Kajol says she is missing her mother Tanuja.

Posting a warm picture with the veteran actor, Kajol wrote: “Flashback Friday ...... miss my mom :( . It’s all our 45 day quarantine anniversary .....” In the picture, the famous mother and daughter combination stand in a warm embrace.

Couple of days back, on April 20, on her daughter Nysa’s birthday, she had posted a video and written: “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!” The video was pretty much a family album, beginning with her baby pictures and going up to Nysa’s recent ones.

While a ton of Bollywood celebrities have been sharing videos of their workout, cooking and cleaning sessions, Kajol revealed that she has been utilising the lockdown period to knit.

“I had learned knitting long back but never got the chance to actually knit something due to busy work schedule. Amidst this lockdown, I got the chance to do something creative and productive. I just finished knitting a dress for Nysa (daughter) and now working on something for Yug(son),” said Kajol.

“We all must have multiple hobbies so that we are not bored, I am also trying to learn new things during this period. I am trying to take the lockdown in a positive way and utilising it to the best of my capabilities,” she added.

The actress has also been staying active on social media. She recently conveyed her happiness to her fans after garnering over 10 million followers on Instagram.

