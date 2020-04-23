Alia Bhatt visits dad Mahesh Bhatt and mum Soni; director says ‘she sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 08:15 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt may not be living with her parents--director father Mahesh Bhatt and actor mother Soni Razdan--but she is concerned for their health. The filmmaker has said in an interview that Alia visited him and his wife recently but took all the precautions to keep them safe.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Mahesh said Alia lived just a small distance away and came to meet them, armed with mask and gloves. “We met a few days ago—she lives a few buildings away and it’s a protected space. So, she just walked across with mask and gloves on and sat at a distance so she wouldn’t endanger her parents. It warms the heart to see her fulfil the social role of a responsible young child and to see your children teach you what you taught them in their childhood,” he said.

Alia is reportedly living with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor. They were spotted together in his building compound last month. They even shot each others’ portions of short film on coronavirus awareness, Family.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee’s Aligarh paved the way for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan; it deserves a reappraisal

Alia’s sister Shaheen regularly posts her sister’s photos from the lockdown, which led to speculation if Shaheen was also living with Alia and Ranbir. However, mom Soni recently said in an interview that the sisters are living apart. Soni was asked by Mumbai Mirror if her daughters are watching the reruns of her show Buniyaad which are currently on air. “Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth,” she had said.

The actor will soon be seen in one of her father’s movie for the first time. She plays the lead in Sadak 2, which marks Mahesh’s return to direction after almost 20 years and also stars her sister Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more