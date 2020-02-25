Kajol asked husband Ajay Devgn for a selfie, his hilarious response is now a viral photo

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 12:44 IST

Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on February 24. In a new photo, shared by the Devi actor on social media, she gives us a glimpse of the funny side of their married life.

Sharing a picture of herself seated on stairs, she wrote: “Me: Baby let’s take a selfie na Hubby: Go sit there I will take it Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer (pointing to the picture posted.” In the picture, Kajol looks beautiful, free of any trace of makeup. She is smiling happily at the camera. Ajay reposted the same picture and wrote: “My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera.”

The couple recently starred in the hit period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which tells the story of military general in Shivaji’s army, Tanaji Malusare. The film had minted over Rs 275 crore at the box office but the reviews had not been flattering. The Hindustan Times review said, “(Ajay) Devgn is in his element. With that straight face, intense expressions and eyes that talk to you, the actor holds his ground. Complimenting him from real to reel is Kajol as she plays his onscreen wife Savitribai who impresses in the limited screen time she gets. She remains Tanhaji’s silent support and his pillar of strength. The portions showing Ajay and Kajol talking about their son’s wedding and expressing their love for each other is sort of giving a back-story to their characters.”

“(Sharad) Kelkar plays his part well as warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and with his voice and gestures, adds gravitas to the story. However, it’s Saif Ali Khan who outshines and overpowers everyone else. However, it’s Saif Ali Khan who outshines and overpowers everyone else.”

Kajol will be seen next in Devi, a multi-starrer which also features Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni among others. Ajay will be seen next in Maidaan, based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, one of India’s bext-known football coaches. He also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and an extended cameo in SS ajamouli’s RRR.

