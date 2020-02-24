Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 10 family pics with Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain that show he’s the perfect husband, dad

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 21:03 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday. To kick off the celebrations, we bring you his 10 best family pics with wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha, son Zain and the rest of his family.

Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azim. The couple parted ways when he was young and got married to Supriya Pathak and Rajesh Khattar, respectively. Shahid now has a half-sister and two half-brothers, including actor Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed Misha into their lives in 2016. Talking about getting married to Mira, who is 13 years junior to him, Shahid had said he ‘always pull the experience card on her and she hates it.’ “Mira is always able to give me another perspective and when I look back after coming out of a situation, I feel very glad that she said what she said to me. I always pull the experience card on her which she hates,” he had said in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her radio show.

Shahid had once said that being a father can be taxing at times.“I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it,” he told Filmfare in an interview.

However, the actor but felt it get better as the kids grew older. “Now they are pretty sorted. It was rougher with Misha as we were learning how to get everything right. By the time Zain came through, 80% now goes on auto-pilot mode. Although you are sleep-deprived, its very gratifying. Eventually when you keep going in life, you need fuel and there is no better fuel than how you feel when you are around children. They give you so much reason and purpose,”

So on Shahid’s birthday, check out these 10 pics with his family:

Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, which was a big success at the box office. He is currently shooting for Jersey’s Hindi remake in Chandigarh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more