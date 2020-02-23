On Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 21st anniversary, check out their 10 best, most romantic pics

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:39 IST

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday. The beloved Bollywood couple got married in 1999 and have been hilariously trolling each other ever since.

Talking about how they met and fell in love, Kajol recently told Humans of Bombay she was talking about him behind his back when the first time she saw him. “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends,” she said.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn on their wedding day.

Kajol added that they were both dating someone else at the time but things worked out. “I was dating someone at the time and so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others,” she added. “We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm and he eventually came around,” she said. Kajol and Ajay kept their marriage a secret and even gave the media a wrong address to keep them confused.

The couple began a perfect life together and welcomed daughter Nysa and son Yug. “Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter and vice versa,” she said about their marriage.

So on their anniversary, check out their most romantic Instagram posts about each other:

Ajay and Kajol were recently seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay played Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, Kajol essays the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

Kajol will now be seen in multi-starrer film Devi. Sharing the film’s poster on Instagram, Ajay wrote that he was proud of her for doing the film. “Women empowerment is not a statement for me. It’s a way of life. So proud that Kajol is doing Devi, a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction,” he captioned his post.

