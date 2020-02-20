Devi poster out: Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan come together for tale of ‘unusual sisterhood’

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:27 IST

Kajol has announced the release date of the teaser of Devi, and has shared a poster for the upcoming short film. The teaser will be out on Monday (February 24).

Sharing the poster of Devi on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!”

The poster features Kajol along with the all-woman ensemble cast – Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama. Devi is directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films.

Last month, the first look of Devi was shared on Instagram by Shruti. She wrote, “My first ever short film with these incredible women!! Thankyou @electricapplese for making me a part of this !! Has truly been a pleasure #Devi.”

Earlier, Kajol told Mid-Day that Devi is especially relevant in today’s day and age, and that she was glad to be a part of the film. “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant,” she said.

Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, opposite her husband Ajay Devgn. She played Savitribai Malusare in the film, which featured Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which opened to positive reviews, also emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year so far with a total earning of more than Rs 250 crore at the box office in India.

