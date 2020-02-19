Hrithik Roshan bowled over by Tanhaji, says ‘Ajay Devgn and Kajol, take a bow’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:30 IST

Hrithik Roshan showered praise on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the titular role. In a tweet, Hrithik said that he just watched the historical drama and was blown away by the performances and action.

“Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film,” he wrote on Twitter.

Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 18, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of legendary Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji’s trusted lieutenant. The film starred Kajol as his wife Savitribai Malusare, while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in a number of Indian states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The film, which released on January 10 alongside Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, is going strong at the box office even in its sixth week. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically.

Also read: Neha Kakkar slams ex Himansh Kohli in cryptic post, threatens to expose his ‘mother, father and sister’s deeds’

When Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entered the Rs 200-crore club, Ajay thanked the audience for their overwhelming response in an Instagram post. “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia,” the actor wrote, sharing a poster of the film with ‘crosses 200 crores’ written on it.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a special film for Ajay, as it marks his 100th film and is also a subject close to his heart. In an interview with PTI, he said, “Something like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Legend of Bhagat Singh makes you think that how is it possible that such sacrifices are made by people? We can’t even think of (it). They must be different people, what they think and how they function. Country came first for them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more