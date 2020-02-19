Neha Kakkar slams ex Himansh Kohli in cryptic post, threatens to expose his ‘mother, father and sister’s deeds’

tv

Singer Neha Kakkar seems to have hit out at her ex-boyfriend and actor Himansh Kohli’s after his recent interview about their breakup. Himansh claimed that it was wrongly assumed that the breakup with Neha was due to his wrongdoing. He added people assumed so because Neha put up social media posts about him and cried on television shows, while he maintained a dignified silence.

Though Neha did not name Himansh in her new Instagram post, it seems to be directed at him. She shared a video of herself dancing with a little girl and said that she was living the “happiest life” because of her “good deeds” and karma. She wrote in her caption, “Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me.”

Neha warned Himansh to not use her name to “get famous again” or there would be dire consequences. She added, “If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!”

Recently, in an interview, Himansh opened up about his breakup with Neha and said that it was her decision to end the relationship. “There were so many things that happened, but I didn’t want to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash,” he said.

Himansh said that there were times when he wanted to explain himself and respond to Neha’s social media posts with his own posts, but did not do so because he did not want to say anything against a woman he was once in love with. He also said that he was upset when people claimed that he used her to become famous.

“One thing that really hurt me was people accusing me of using her; I just couldn’t understand that. Four films of mine had released before I met her and I was making money. In fact, while the two of us were together, I didn’t do much work because I would travel with her for her shows, so that we could spend time together. I actually let a lot of work pass in those months,” he said.

Himansh and Neha, who were in a relationship for almost a year, broke up in December 2018. She claimed that she went into depression after they parted ways.

