Home / TV / Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar’s leaked ‘wedding’ video shows them ready to exchange garlands. Watch

Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar’s leaked ‘wedding’ video shows them ready to exchange garlands. Watch

In a leaked video from the sets of Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar are seen ready to exchange garlands.

tv Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Glimpses of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s ‘wedding’ are out on social media.
Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging the reality show, are all set for their ‘wedding’. In an earlier promo, it was revealed that their wedding will take place on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Now, a leaked video from the sets shows them ready to exchange garlands. Singer Vishal Dadlani, who is also one of the judges, seems excited about the union. There is even a priest to solemnise the marriage.

Watch the video here:

 

 

The ‘wedding’ has been in the news ever Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan came on the show with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha last month and announced the news. Neha’s parents also came on stage and expressed their approval of the match.

Even as fans are going into a frenzy, Udit revealed in a recent interview that Aditya and Neha were not actually getting married, and that it was just a gimmick to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11. “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” he said.

Though Udit admitted that Aditya and Neha’s ‘wedding’ was just a publicity stunt, he wished that the rumours were true. “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have her as our bahu (daughter-in-law),” he said.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha featured together in the music video of her brother and singer Tony Kakkar’s new single titled Goa Beach, which released earlier this week.

