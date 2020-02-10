Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan-Neha Kakkar are not getting married, Udit Narayan says it’s ‘just to boost the TRPs’

tv

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has denied any knowledge of his son Aditya Narayan’s wedding with singer Neha Kakkar. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said that it is just a gimmick to boost the ratings of Indian Idol 11, which is hosted by Aditya and has Neha as one of the judges.

“Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” Udit told the website.

However, Udit wished that the marriage rumours were true, and said that they would love to have Neha as a part of their family. “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have her as our bahu (daughter-in-law),” he said.

Udit said that when Aditya actually gets married, they would announce the news. “We’d like the whole world to share that moment with us,” he said.

According to a promo of Indian Idol 11 that came out last month, Aditya and Neha were all set to get married on Valentine’s Day (February 14). In fact, Udit came on the singing reality show with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha and announced the wedding.

Neha’s parents also came on Indian Idol 11 and expressed their approval of the match, even as the singer looked on in shock at the developments on stage.

Even though fans suspected that Aditya and Neha’s ‘wedding’ is a publicity gimmick, their comments on social media suggest that they want it to become a reality. There are already several fan pages of the couple on Twitter and Instagram.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Neha will feature in the music video of her brother and singer Tony Kakkar’s new single titled Goa Beach.

