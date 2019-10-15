Udit Narayan says Kapil Sharma earns Rs 1 cr per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, watch video

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:00 IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma is known to pull the leg of his guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Every once in a while, his guests, too, return the favour. Something similar happened on the last weekend’s episode when singer Udit Narayan teased Kapil on taking home a hefty pay package of Rs 1 crore per episode.

As Udit and Kapil took the stage, the comedian joked about how innocent Udit has always looked. He said that seeing the veteran singer, it seemed that he could never have cheated anyone of their money. As Udit agreed with the assessment and Kapil added that it seemed everybody else may have taken him for a ride. That’s when Udit played the bouncer: he mentioned how it is said that Kapil takes home Rs 1 crore per episode.

The interesting bit was that Kapil didn’t seem to deny and laughed along. As a matter of fact, everyone else burst out laughing, the loudest being the show’s judge, actor Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child together and obviously the mood in the Sharma household is rather upbeat. The comedian hosted a baby shower on Monday which was attended by many of his industry friends including colleagues Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Also present were TV actors Kashmira Shah and Mahhi Vijj.

While Ginni was dressed in a long, flowing pink gown with a floral tiara, Kapil sported a blue polka-dotted shirt as they posed for the camera. In one of the pictures, Kashmira and Bharti, posed with Ginni and were seen rubbing their bellies.

Speaking about the new addition to the family, Kapil had told Mumbai Mirror, “I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it’s our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby’s health.”

Kapil and Ginni got married last year in December.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:00 IST