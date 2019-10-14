e-paper
Alia Bhatt tosses F-word on MAMI stage, leaves Kareena Kapoor shocked as Karan Johar asks ‘Is this how I raised you?’ 

Alia Bhatt was caught on camera as she uttered the F-word while saying nice things about Kareena Kapoor, who was also on the panel with her.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt left Kareena Kapoor shocked at the MAMI stage.
Alia Bhatt left Kareena Kapoor shocked at the MAMI stage.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt made a hilarious faux pas at the Jio MAMI film festival in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was left embarrassed when she let slip the F-word while on stage with actor Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar.

A video from the event shows Alia speaking highly of Kareena and how she has been inspirational to women all around. “She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us,” she said. Alia then went on to talk about how she and friends always talk about Kareena’s gym looks and more when she said, “Rocking that track pant with a pout, it’s just f**king..!” She stopped short after realising what she had just said.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the red carpet of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, in Mumbai.
Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the red carpet of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Kareena sat beside Alia with a shocked expression and her hands on her face. Karan did not hear what Alia had said and asked Kareena about it. When he was told what just happened, he scolded Alia, “Is this how I raised you?” The shocked audience cackled with laughter at Karan’s words.

Watch the video here:

 

Kareena, Alia and Karan had more fun at the event. They took questions from the audience and even called up Varun Dhawan in between the conversation. Karan also talked to them about Alia’s relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

When Karan asked Alia if she ever imagined there would be a day she might be Kareena’s sister-in-law, she replied, “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world!”To which, Alia responded, “Honestly I never thought about it but I don’t want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Johar said whenever and if ever it has to happen, both Kareena and him “will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali!” Karan, Alia and Kareena will soon work together in his upcoming project, Takht. The film will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:39 IST

